10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5391 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)