Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5391 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 48 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW AN "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2012 "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2012 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search