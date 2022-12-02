Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 28,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381073 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

