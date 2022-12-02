Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381073 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
