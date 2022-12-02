10 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381073 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (12) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (12)

COINSNET (1)

Niemczyk (1)

WCN (12)

Wójcicki (4)