10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4850 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

