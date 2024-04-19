Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 16,5 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1997
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4850 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price


Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price


Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


