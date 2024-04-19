Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4850 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • Wójcicki (12)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW EO "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1997 "46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

