Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Half-length portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 13,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "Wladyslaw IV" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1999 "Wladyslaw IV", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

