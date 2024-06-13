10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "Wladyslaw IV" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (4) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (5) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (14)

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

COINSNET (3)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (4)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (4)