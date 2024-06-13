Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Half-length portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 13,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "Wladyslaw IV" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.
