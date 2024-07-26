Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Half-length portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 17,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2001 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

