Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 60,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Inasta - June 28, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2001 "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

