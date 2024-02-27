Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
