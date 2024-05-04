10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385703 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 115. Bidding took place January 25, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (11) Service PCG (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (14)

COINSNET (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (5)