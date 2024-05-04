Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,14 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1997
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385703 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 115. Bidding took place January 25, 2024.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- COINSNET (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (11)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search