Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385703 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 115. Bidding took place January 25, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

