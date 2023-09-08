Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 45,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "Aleksander Czekanowski" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (8)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "Aleksander Czekanowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2004 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search