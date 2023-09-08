10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Aleksander Czekanowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "Aleksander Czekanowski" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

