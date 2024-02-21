Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "30th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "30th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "30th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "30th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "30th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2011 "30th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

