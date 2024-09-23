Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2020
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

