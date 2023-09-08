10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) Service PCGS (1)