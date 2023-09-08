Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 75,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

