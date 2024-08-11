10 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356498 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 560. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (3)