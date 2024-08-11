Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356498 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 560. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
