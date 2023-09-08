Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2011 MW KK "Ferdynand Ossendowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Ferdynand Ossendowski" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
