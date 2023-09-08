Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 55,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

