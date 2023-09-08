Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 55,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (14)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search