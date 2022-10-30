Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004". Fencing (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Fencing

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" Fencing - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" Fencing - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 70,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" with mark MW AN. Fencing. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2835 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • BAC (11)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WCN (11)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

