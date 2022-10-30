10 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004". Fencing (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" with mark MW AN. Fencing. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2835 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

