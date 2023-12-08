Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- BAC (14)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (13)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
12
