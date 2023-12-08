10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

