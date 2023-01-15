Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361337 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2001 "15 Years of the Constitutional Court", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2001 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search