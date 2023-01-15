Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361337 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
