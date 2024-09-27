Silver coins Rouble of Peter I - Russia

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales

҂АΨИI (1718)

There is nothing on the chest

-, R1

0 25

҂АΨИI (1718)

Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

R3

0 0

҂АΨИI (1718)

L

Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

R1

0 6

҂АΨИI (1718)

KO-L

R, R2

0 17

҂АΨИI (1718)

OK

There is nothing on the chest

R2

0 2

҂АΨИI (1718)

OK

Arabesques on the chest

R1, R2

0 2

҂АΨИI (1718)

OK

Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

R2

0 4

҂АΨИI (1718)

OK

Rivets on the chest

R

0 69

҂АΨИI (1718)

OK

Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait

R3

0 1

҂АΨИI (1718)

OK-L

Arabesques on the chest. The head is small

R1

0 26

҂АΨИI (1718)

OK-L

Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

R, R1, R2

0 69

҂АΨИI (1718)

OK-L

Rivets on the chest

R, R1, R2

0 341

҂АΨИI (1718)

OK-L

Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

R, R1

0 40

҂АΨѲI (1719)

Rivets on the chest

R, R1, R2, R3

0 51

҂АΨѲI (1719)

Arabesques on the chest

R2

0 0

҂АΨѲI (1719)

L

There is nothing on the chest

R1

0 5

҂АΨѲI (1719)

OK

There is nothing on the chest

R

0 83

҂АΨѲI (1719)

OK

Rivets on the chest

-

0 284

҂АΨѲI (1719)

OK

Arabesques on the chest

R

0 26

҂АΨѲI (1719)

OK

Buckle on the cloak

-, R1

0 180

҂АΨѲI (1719)

OK-L

Arabesques on the chest

R1

0 20

҂АΨѲI (1719)

OK-L

Rivets on the chest

-

0 114

҂АΨѲI (1719)

OK-IL-L

Arabesques on the chest

R2

0 5

҂АΨѲI (1719)

OK-IL-L

Rivets on the chest

-

0 148

҂АΨѲI (1719)

KO-L

R2, R3

0 9

҂АΨК (1720)

No buckle on the cloak

R1, R2

0 11

҂АΨК (1720)

Buckle on the cloak

-, R, R1, R2, R3, R4

0 226

҂АΨК (1720)

Buckle on the cloak. Restrike

R3

0 11

҂АΨК (1720)

OK

Buckle on the cloak

-, R, R1, R2, R3

0 470

҂АΨК (1720)

KO

No buckle on the cloak

R1

0 9

҂АΨК (1720)

KO

Buckle on the cloak

R, R1, R2, R3