Russia Period: 1699-1991
Silver coins Rouble of Peter I - Russia
Rouble 1712Portrait by S. Gouin
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1712 Buckle on the cloak R, R1 0 1661712 No buckle on the cloak R1 0 22
Rouble 1704-1705Portrait of young Peter the Great
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨД (1704) МД "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ" R2 0 15҂АΨД (1704) МД "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ" R2 0 5҂АΨД (1704) Narrow tail R2 0 9҂АΨД (1704) Wide tail R 0 96҂АΨД (1704) Minted in a ring R4 0 1҂АΨE (1705) МД The crown is open R 0 144҂АΨE (1705) МД Crown closed high R 0 57҂АΨE (1705) МД Crown closed low R3 0 2҂АΨE (1705) МД In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted R2 0 41҂АΨE (1705) МД Minted in a ring R4 0 0҂АΨE (1705) The crown is open R1 0 4҂АΨE (1705) Crown closed R 0 151҂АΨE (1705) Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns R1 0 17҂АΨE (1705) Restrike R2 0 13҂АΨE (1705) Restrike. Gold R4 0 2҂АΨE (1705) Restrike. Copper R4 0 0
Rouble 1707-1710Portrait by G. Haupt
Rouble 1707Portrait by S. Gouin
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1707 G Year in Arabic R2 0 12
Rouble 1710Portrait by S. Gouin
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1710 With a ribbon of orders R1 0 24
Rouble 1714Without denomination
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1714 R2 0 25
Rouble 1718-1720Portrait in lats
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨИI (1718) There is nothing on the chest -, R1 0 25҂АΨИI (1718) Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve R3 0 0҂АΨИI (1718) L Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve R1 0 6҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L R, R2 0 17҂АΨИI (1718) OK There is nothing on the chest R2 0 2҂АΨИI (1718) OK Arabesques on the chest R1, R2 0 2҂АΨИI (1718) OK Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve R2 0 4҂АΨИI (1718) OK Rivets on the chest R 0 69҂АΨИI (1718) OK Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait R3 0 1҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L Arabesques on the chest. The head is small R1 0 26҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve R, R1, R2 0 69҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L Rivets on the chest R, R1, R2 0 341҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve R, R1 0 40҂АΨѲI (1719) Rivets on the chest R, R1, R2, R3 0 51҂АΨѲI (1719) Arabesques on the chest R2 0 0҂АΨѲI (1719) L There is nothing on the chest R1 0 5҂АΨѲI (1719) OK There is nothing on the chest R 0 83҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Rivets on the chest - 0 284҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Arabesques on the chest R 0 26҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Buckle on the cloak -, R1 0 180҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L Arabesques on the chest R1 0 20҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L Rivets on the chest - 0 114҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L Arabesques on the chest R2 0 5҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L Rivets on the chest - 0 148҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L R2, R3 0 9҂АΨК (1720) No buckle on the cloak R1, R2 0 11҂АΨК (1720) Buckle on the cloak -, R, R1, R2, R3, R4 0 226҂АΨК (1720) Buckle on the cloak. Restrike R3 0 11҂АΨК (1720) OK Buckle on the cloak -, R, R1, R2, R3 0 470҂АΨК (1720) KO No buckle on the cloak R1 0 9҂АΨК (1720) KO Buckle on the cloak R, R1, R2, R3 0 42
Rouble 1720-1721Portrait in shoulder pads
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨК (1720) Without a branch on chest -, R, R1 0 85҂АΨК (1720) With a branch on the chest -, R, R1, R2 0 88҂АΨК (1720) K With a branch on chest R, R1, R2, R3 0 88҂АΨКА (1721) Without a branch on chest R, R1 0 51҂АΨКА (1721) With a branch on the chest -, R, R1, R2 0 382҂АΨКА (1721) K With a branch on chest -, R 0 727
Rouble 1722
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1722 R, R1 0 2281722 Alignment of the sides 180 degrees R2 0 161722 With a ribbon of orders R2 0 141722 Small monogram R1 0 701722 "ВСЕРОССИIСКИ" R2 0 8
Rouble 1723Portrait in ermine mantle
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1723 OK Without the St. Andrew's Cross R 0 611723 OK Small St Andrew's Cross -, R1 0 6041723 OK Small St Andrew's Cross. The monogram is large R1 0 261723 OK Small St Andrew's Cross. Without the "I" in the corners of the monogram R4 0 01723 OK Middle St Andrew's Cross R, R1 0 551723 OK The Great St Andrew's Cross R2 0 30
Rouble 1723-1725Portrait in antique armour
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1723 - 1 5381723 OK R3 0 71723 Restrike - 0 41723 Restrike. Gold - 0 41724 -, R1 1 5741724 OK R 0 881725 -, R1 2 6371725 OK R 0 1881725 Restrike R3 0 3
Rouble 1724-1725Sunny, a portrait in lats
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1724 СПБ "СПБ" up my sleeve R1, R3, R4 0 171724 СПБ "СПБ" under the portrait R, R1, R2 0 3701724 СПБ Restrike R3, R4 0 11725 Without mintmark R3 0 31725 СПБ "СПБ" up my sleeve R1, R2 0 481725 СПБ "СПБ" under the portrait R, R1, R2, R3 0 9001725 СПБ Restrike R3 0 4
Rouble 1724-1725Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1724 СПБ R1, R3 0 91725 СПБ R1, R2 0 311725 СПВ Mintmark "СПВ" R3 0 8
