Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

