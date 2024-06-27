Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1190 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
