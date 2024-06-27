Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest Embroidery on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest Embroidery on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1190 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

