Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

