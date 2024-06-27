Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: There is nothing on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" There is nothing on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" There is nothing on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

