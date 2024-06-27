Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: There is nothing on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
