Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1719

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) Portrait in lats Rivets on the chest
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) Portrait in lats Arabesques on the chest
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L Portrait in lats There is nothing on the chest
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats There is nothing on the chest
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats Rivets on the chest
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 284
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats Arabesques on the chest
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK Portrait in lats Buckle on the cloak
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 180
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L Portrait in lats Arabesques on the chest
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L Portrait in lats Rivets on the chest
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 114
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L Portrait in lats Arabesques on the chest
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L Portrait in lats Rivets on the chest
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 148
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L Portrait in lats
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L Portrait in lats
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L Portrait in lats
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) Portrait in lats
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) Portrait in lats
Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) Portrait in lats
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 210
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L Portrait in lats
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L Portrait in lats
Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L Portrait in lats
Average price 930 $
Sales
0 193
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719
Average price 8800 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 Restrike
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
