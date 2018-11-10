Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
6524 $
Price in auction currency 6500 CHF
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

