Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1)