Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1719
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
6524 $
Price in auction currency 6500 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition XF45
Selling price
