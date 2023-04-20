Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rivets on the chest
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (4)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
