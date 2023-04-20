Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rivets on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - October 23, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

