Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8320 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (3) No grade (1)