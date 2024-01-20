Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: There is nothing on the chest
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8320 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1679 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
