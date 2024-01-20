Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: There is nothing on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" There is nothing on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" There is nothing on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8320 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1679 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
4931 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1719 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
