Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
1427 $
Price in auction currency 102960 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
12176 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
