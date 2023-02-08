Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VF35 (5)