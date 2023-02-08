Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
1427 $
Price in auction currency 102960 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
12176 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

