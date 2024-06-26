Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (21) XF (66) VF (88) F (3) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (14) XF40 (12) VF35 (10) VF30 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (11) Service NGC (13) RNGA (5) PCGS (3)

