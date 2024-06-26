Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

