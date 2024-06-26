Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
