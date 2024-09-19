Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Silver coins Poltina of Peter I - Russia
Poltina 1701-1702Small head
Poltina 1702-1703Big head
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨΒ (1702) R2, R3 0 60҂АΨΒ (1702) Restrike R2 0 44҂АΨΓ (1703) R2 0 0
Poltina 1702-1703The portrait is narrow
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨΒ (1702) R3 0 7҂АΨΓ (1703) R3, R2 0 2҂АΨΓ (1703) Minted in a ring R3 0 2
Poltina 1703-1705Portrait by F. Alexeev
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨΓ (1703) R2 0 6҂АΨД (1704) МД R 0 162҂АΨД (1704) МД Tail feathers are sparse R2 0 2҂АΨД (1704) МД There are two curls at the base of the wreath R1 0 6҂АΨД (1704) R, R2 0 35҂АΨД (1704) Point above head R3 0 2҂АΨД (1704) Restrike R2 0 3҂АΨE (1705) R 0 177҂АΨE (1705) There are two curls at the base of the wreath R3 1 26҂АΨE (1705) Restrike. Plain edge R2 0 10҂АΨE (1705) Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge R2 0 6
Poltina 1704-1705Restroom
Poltina 1705-1706Portrait of the sample of 1706
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨE (1705) Old style Eagle R1 0 33҂АΨE (1705) New style Eagle Un 0 1҂АΨS (1706) R1 0 75҂АΨS (1706) Restrike R2 0 15
Poltina 1707-1710Portrait of the sample of 1707
Poltina 1710
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1710 Without year designation R2 0 42
Poltina 1712Portrait by S. Gouin
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1712 Date under the eagle R1 0 241712 Date on the right R1 0 51712 Restrike. Plain edge R1 0 251712 Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge R2 0 1
Poltina 1718-1720Portrait in lats
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨИI (1718) Rough portrait R, R1 0 18҂АΨИI (1718) Small head R 0 14҂АΨИI (1718) Big head R 0 14҂АΨИI (1718) L Without arabesques on the chest R, R1, R2 0 12҂АΨИI (1718) L Arabesques on the chest R, R1 0 62҂АΨИI (1718) OK Buckle on the cloak R, R1 0 22҂АΨИI (1718) OK Without arabesques on the chest R1, R2, R3 0 4҂АΨИI (1718) OK Arabesques on the chest R1 0 33҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L Without arabesques on the chest R, R1 1 52҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L Arabesques on the chest R, R1 0 6҂АΨИI (1718) M-L R1 0 0҂АΨѲI (1719) R, R1, R2, R3 0 210҂АΨѲI (1719) L R, R2 0 193҂АΨК (1720) No buckle on the cloak R, R2 0 24҂АΨК (1720) Buckle on the cloak R, R1, R2 0 149҂АΨК (1720) KO R3 0 2
Poltina 1720-1722Portrait in shoulder pads
Poltina 1723Portrait in ermine mantle
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1723 "ПОЛТIНА" R, R1 0 1271723 "ПОЛТНIА" R1 0 18
Poltina 1723-1725Portrait in antique armour
Poltina 1725Petersburg type
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1725 СПБ R 0 761725 СПБ Restrike R2 0 17
