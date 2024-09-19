Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins Poltina of Peter I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1701-1702

Small head
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨА (1701) G R3 0 0҂АΨА (1701) G "G" is inverted R3 0 4҂АΨА (1701) Cross over your head R3 0 3҂АΨА (1701) There's nothing above head R3, R4 0 7҂АΨΒ (1702) Cross over your head R2 0 16҂АΨΒ (1702) There's nothing above head R2 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1702-1703

Big head
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨΒ (1702) R2, R3 0 60҂АΨΒ (1702) Restrike R2 0 44҂АΨΓ (1703) R2 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1702-1703

The portrait is narrow
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨΒ (1702) R3 0 7҂АΨΓ (1703) R3, R2 0 2҂АΨΓ (1703) Minted in a ring R3 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1703-1705

Portrait by F. Alexeev
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨΓ (1703) R2 0 6҂АΨД (1704) МД R 0 162҂АΨД (1704) МД Tail feathers are sparse R2 0 2҂АΨД (1704) МД There are two curls at the base of the wreath R1 0 6҂АΨД (1704) R, R2 0 35҂АΨД (1704) Point above head R3 0 2҂АΨД (1704) Restrike R2 0 3҂АΨE (1705) R 0 177҂АΨE (1705) There are two curls at the base of the wreath R3 1 26҂АΨE (1705) Restrike. Plain edge R2 0 10҂АΨE (1705) Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge R2 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1704-1705

Restroom
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨД (1704) Flat strike R3 0 0҂АΨE (1705) Flat strike. Crown closed R2 0 31҂АΨE (1705) Flat strike. The crown is open R2 0 10҂АΨE (1705) Relief strike. The crown is open R3 0 9҂АΨE (1705) Relief strike. Crown closed R3 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1705-1706

Portrait of the sample of 1706
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨE (1705) Old style Eagle R1 0 33҂АΨE (1705) New style Eagle Un 0 1҂АΨS (1706) R1 0 75҂АΨS (1706) Restrike R2 0 15
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1707-1710

Portrait of the sample of 1707
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨЗ (1707) Cyrillic year. The eagle is smaller R2 0 1҂АΨЗ (1707) Cyrillic year. The eagle is bigger R1 0 891707 Arabic year R1 0 531707 Restrike R2 0 61710 With the year designation R1 0 1271710 Without year designation R4 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1710

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1710 Without year designation R2 0 42
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1712

Portrait by S. Gouin
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1712 Date under the eagle R1 0 241712 Date on the right R1 0 51712 Restrike. Plain edge R1 0 251712 Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge R2 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1718-1720

Portrait in lats
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨИI (1718) Rough portrait R, R1 0 18҂АΨИI (1718) Small head R 0 14҂АΨИI (1718) Big head R 0 14҂АΨИI (1718) L Without arabesques on the chest R, R1, R2 0 12҂АΨИI (1718) L Arabesques on the chest R, R1 0 62҂АΨИI (1718) OK Buckle on the cloak R, R1 0 22҂АΨИI (1718) OK Without arabesques on the chest R1, R2, R3 0 4҂АΨИI (1718) OK Arabesques on the chest R1 0 33҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L Without arabesques on the chest R, R1 1 52҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L Arabesques on the chest R, R1 0 6҂АΨИI (1718) M-L R1 0 0҂АΨѲI (1719) R, R1, R2, R3 0 210҂АΨѲI (1719) L R, R2 0 193҂АΨК (1720) No buckle on the cloak R, R2 0 24҂АΨК (1720) Buckle on the cloak R, R1, R2 0 149҂АΨК (1720) KO R3 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1720-1722

Portrait in shoulder pads
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨК (1720) Without a branch on chest R, R1 0 28҂АΨК (1720) The branch on chest R, R2 0 10҂АΨКА (1721) Without a branch on chest - 0 118҂АΨКА (1721) With a branch on chest -, R1, R3 0 168҂АΨКB (1722) Cyrillic year R, R1 0 631722 Arabic year R1, R2 0 40
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1723

Portrait in ermine mantle
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1723 "ПОЛТIНА" R, R1 0 1271723 "ПОЛТНIА" R1 0 18
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1723-1725

Portrait in antique armour
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1723 Without a pattern on the sleeve R1 0 91723 Pattern on the sleeve R, R1 0 931724 The inscription is not separated by a portrait R1 0 281724 The portrait divides the inscription R, R1, R2 0 1701725 R, R1 0 1501725 Small head R3 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1725

Petersburg type
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1725 СПБ R 0 761725 СПБ Restrike R2 0 17
