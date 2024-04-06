Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,200,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
23763 $
Price in auction currency 2200000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3274 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1707 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search