Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1707
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,200,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
23763 $
Price in auction currency 2200000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3274 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
