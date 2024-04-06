Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,200,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition AU (5) XF (10) VF (34) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) VF25 (5) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (14)

AURORA (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Katz (1)

Künker (9)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (1)