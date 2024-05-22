Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨS (1706)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Empire (5)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (4)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
9721 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1706 "Portrait of the sample of 1706", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1706 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search