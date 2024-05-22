Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨS (1706)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
9721 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
