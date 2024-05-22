Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

