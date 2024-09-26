Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Relief strike. Crown closed
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
