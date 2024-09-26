Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1)