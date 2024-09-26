Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Relief strike. Crown closed

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" Relief strike Crown closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" Relief strike Crown closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
13672 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Restroom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

