Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1705

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great The crown is open
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 144
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great Crown closed high
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great Crown closed low
Average price 390000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted
Average price 25000 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great Minted in a ring
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great The crown is open
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great Crown closed
Average price 9000 $
Sales
0 151
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great Restrike
Average price 9200 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great Restrike. Gold
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great Restrike. Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 177
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev There are two curls at the base of the wreath
Average price 4500 $
Sales
1 26
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev Restrike. Plain edge
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom Flat strike. Crown closed
Average price 9100 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom Flat strike. The crown is open
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom Relief strike. The crown is open
Average price 28000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Restroom Relief strike. Crown closed
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of the sample of 1706
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of the sample of 1706
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of the sample of 1706 Old style Eagle
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of the sample of 1706
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of the sample of 1706
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of the sample of 1706 New style Eagle
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) Small head
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) Small head
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) Small head Restrike
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H The portrait divides the inscription
Average price 6800 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705)
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705)
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) The inscription is not separated by a portrait
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705)
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705)
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) Restrike
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М
Average price 28000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК
Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК
Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК
Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК
Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК Restrike
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 2
