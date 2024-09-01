Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1705
Silver coins
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great The crown is open
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 144
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great Crown closed high
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 57
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great Crown closed low
Average price 390000 $
Sales
0 2
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted
Average price 25000 $
Sales
0 41
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great The crown is open
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 4
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait of young Peter the Great Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 17
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev There are two curls at the base of the wreath
Average price 4500 $
Sales
1 26
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) Portrait by F. Alexeev Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 6
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) The inscription is not separated by a portrait
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 92
