Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

