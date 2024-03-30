Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Flat strike. Crown closed

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" Flat strike Crown closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" Flat strike Crown closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
19731 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction NIKO - August 9, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Empire - June 1, 2012
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Restroom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1705 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search