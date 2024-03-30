Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Flat strike. Crown closed
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
19731 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Restroom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
