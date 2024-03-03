Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Type 1702-1705". The inscription is not separated by a portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The inscription is not separated by a portrait

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Type 1702-1705" The inscription is not separated by a portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Type 1702-1705" The inscription is not separated by a portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) . The inscription is not separated by a portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (11)
  • Gorny & Mosch (16)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (8)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF35 NGS
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1705 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search