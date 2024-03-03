Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Type 1702-1705". The inscription is not separated by a portrait (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The inscription is not separated by a portrait
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) . The inscription is not separated by a portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (11)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (8)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF35 NGS
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
123 ... 5
