Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Type 1702-1705". The inscription is not separated by a portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) . The inscription is not separated by a portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition AU (8) XF (22) VF (56) F (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (4) VF35 (7) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (4) F15 (3) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (9) NGS (1) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (10)

AURORA (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (11)

Gorny & Mosch (16)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (4)

Künker (8)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (3)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (1)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (9)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

WAG (1)