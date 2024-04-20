Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.

