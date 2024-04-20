Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
