Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1705 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
