Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2325 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 23, 2019.
