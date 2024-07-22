Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • AURORA (21)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (14)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (32)
  • Rauch (7)
  • RedSquare (11)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (6)
  • Russian Heritage (14)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2950 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1705 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search