1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2950 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
