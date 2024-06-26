Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 19 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1705 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

