Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

