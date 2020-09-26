Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Old style Eagle (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Old style Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Сondition AU (3) XF (16) VF (9) F (3) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (5)

CNG (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)