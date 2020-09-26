Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Old style Eagle (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Old style Eagle

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" Old style Eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" Old style Eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Old style Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
4375 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
1687 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction AURORA - August 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date August 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction AURORA - July 31, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 31, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction AURORA - March 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date March 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Empire - September 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait of the sample of 1706", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

