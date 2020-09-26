Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Old style Eagle (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Old style Eagle
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Old style Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
4375 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
1687 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
