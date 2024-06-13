Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2693 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4059 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
