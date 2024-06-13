Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- New York Sale (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2693 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4059 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search