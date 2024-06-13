Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) Service NGC (3)