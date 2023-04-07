Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". There are two curls at the base of the wreath (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: There are two curls at the base of the wreath
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". There are two curls at the base of the wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1724 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
8443 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
