Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". There are two curls at the base of the wreath (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: There are two curls at the base of the wreath

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" There are two curls at the base of the wreath - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" There are two curls at the base of the wreath - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". There are two curls at the base of the wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1724 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
8443 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

