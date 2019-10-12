Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Flat strike. The crown is open
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8117 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3006 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2007
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Restroom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
