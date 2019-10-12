Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Flat strike. The crown is open

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" Flat strike The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" Flat strike The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8117 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3006 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2007
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Restroom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

