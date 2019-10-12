Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Flat strike. The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8117 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

