Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H "Type 1702-1705". The portrait divides the inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The portrait divides the inscription

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H "Type 1702-1705" The portrait divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H "Type 1702-1705" The portrait divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) with mark H. The portrait divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

