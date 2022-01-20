Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H "Type 1702-1705". The portrait divides the inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) with mark H. The portrait divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition XF (5) VF (4) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF20 (1)