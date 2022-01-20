Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) H "Type 1702-1705". The portrait divides the inscription (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The portrait divides the inscription
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) with mark H. The portrait divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
