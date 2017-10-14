Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) with mark БК. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
