Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) with mark БК. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

