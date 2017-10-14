Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) with mark БК. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

