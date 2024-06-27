Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

