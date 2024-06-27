Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
