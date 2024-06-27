Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction RedSquare - October 3, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

