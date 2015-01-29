Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) with mark М. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
19028 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
36155 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1705 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search