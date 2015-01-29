Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) М (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨE (1705) with mark М. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) Service NGC (1)