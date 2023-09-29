Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (6)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
100739 $
Price in auction currency 90000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9506 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
