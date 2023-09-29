Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition AU (14) XF (17) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2) RNGA (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (4)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (5)

New York Sale (1)

Numimarket (2)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (6)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)