Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. In the designation of the year, "E" is inverted. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
100739 $
Price in auction currency 90000 CHF
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9506 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
