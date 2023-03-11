Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Type 1702-1705". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Type 1702-1705" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Type 1702-1705" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1705 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search