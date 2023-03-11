Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Type 1702-1705". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
