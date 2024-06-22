Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed high (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Crown closed high

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Crown closed high - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Crown closed high - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. Crown closed high. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,200,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
8991 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2831 $
Price in auction currency 2596 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

