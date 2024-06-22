Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed high (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Crown closed high
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. Crown closed high. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,200,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
8991 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2831 $
Price in auction currency 2596 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
