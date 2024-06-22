Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed high (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. Crown closed high. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,200,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

