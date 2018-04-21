Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

