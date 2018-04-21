Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head" "Type 1701-1705" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head" "Type 1701-1705" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
2950 $
Price in auction currency 2950 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
5243 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1705 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

