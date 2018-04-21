Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨE (1705) "Small head". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
2950 $
Price in auction currency 2950 USD
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
5243 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1705 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
