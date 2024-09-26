Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". New style Eagle (Russia, Peter I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". New style Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.
For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait of the sample of 1706", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
