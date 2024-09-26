Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". New style Eagle (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: New style Eagle

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" New style Eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" New style Eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". New style Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait of the sample of 1706", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

