Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". New style Eagle (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". New style Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1)